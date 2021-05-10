Analysts Expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.77. TFI International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.
Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 166,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $63.19.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
