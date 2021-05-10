Hyper Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $79,449.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $416.24 or 0.00747212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065332 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 128.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.42 or 0.00244901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $671.28 or 0.01205067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.64 or 0.00733577 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

