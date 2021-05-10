-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Angi posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research cut Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

In other news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,716.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,128,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Angi by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its position in Angi by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 584,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 428,682 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.58. 2,705,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,906. Angi has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.26 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

