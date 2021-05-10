LTO Network (LTO) Market Capitalization Tops $142.16 Million

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One LTO Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $142.16 million and approximately $20.98 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00082876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00018854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00064520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00106142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $436.54 or 0.00783654 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00052228 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.59 or 0.08948181 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,249,959 coins and its circulating supply is 282,643,051 coins. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LTOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.