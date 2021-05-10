Memetic / PepeCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.93 Million (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $43,198.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0981 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $371.85 or 0.00667542 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005494 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00019277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $940.67 or 0.01688665 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

