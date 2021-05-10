Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.040-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,823. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.81.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

