Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIRDF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BIRDF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

