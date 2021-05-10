Piper Sandler Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Neutral

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

NYSE TSN remained flat at $$78.82 during trading on Monday. 3,610,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,409. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 45.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

