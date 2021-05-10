Piper Sandler Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Neutral

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.
NYSE TSN remained flat at $$78.82 during trading on Monday. 3,610,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,409. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54.
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $430,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 25,411 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 45.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
