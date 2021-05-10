SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.130–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $404 million-$412 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.070–0.050 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $44.29. 1,544,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,428. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,424.58 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.