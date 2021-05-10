Aave (AAVE) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $556.18 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Aave coin can now be purchased for about $436.48 or 0.00779913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aave has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Aave has a total market capitalization of $5.45 billion and approximately $556.18 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.15 or 0.08880830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

