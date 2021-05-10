ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.99 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.14.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $13.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.80. 505,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,140. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $169.00.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.36 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.22, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,688.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,511,816.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 980,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,759,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.