Wealthlocks Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (WLT)

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Wealthlocks has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $10,786.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wealthlocks has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46.26 or 0.00082655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.00747266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00065655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 131.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00243068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.01210327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00029887 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.15 or 0.00743598 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wealthlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wealthlocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wealthlocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

