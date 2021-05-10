TrueFi (TRU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.35 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. TrueFi has a market cap of $56.13 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00779913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.15 or 0.08880830 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

