Analysts Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.90 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.16.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.17. 6,046,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,781. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

