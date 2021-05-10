$53.76 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post $53.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $54.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $233.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $235.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $273.70 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SUMO. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,622,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 692,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,848. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

