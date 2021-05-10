Ambrosus Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges. Ambrosus has a market cap of $14.04 million and $4.24 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 718,524,300 coins and its circulating supply is 181,550,123 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

