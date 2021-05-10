Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.20). Cardlytics reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,827 shares in the company, valued at $33,574,250.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $327,331.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,778,159.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,354 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,131,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

CDLX traded down $6.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

