Celo (CELO) Tops One Day Volume of $28.80 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.92 or 0.00008803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $28.80 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 134.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

