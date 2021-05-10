Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Athersys’ earnings. Athersys reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Athersys news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at $847,726.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $77,300. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.87% of the company’s stock.

Athersys stock remained flat at $$1.54 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,439,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,781. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $340.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of -1.54.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

