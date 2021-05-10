Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.60. Sysco posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,223.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day moving average is $75.33. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sysco by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

