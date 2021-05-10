$140.00 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post $140.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.04 million to $146.60 million. Cloudflare reported sales of $99.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $593.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $590.75 million to $608.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $790.43 million, with estimates ranging from $768.23 million to $851.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.94.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,139,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.59 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

