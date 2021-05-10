Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/22/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $188.00 to $198.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $185.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $165.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $145.00 to $167.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $149.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/26/2021 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
JBHT traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,602. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.35.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,433 shares of company stock worth $11,374,737 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
