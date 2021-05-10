Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BVS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Bioventus stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 774,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,021. Bioventus has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $19.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Katrina J. Church purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bioventus stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

