Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €68.00 ($80.00) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

1COV stock traded down €0.78 ($0.92) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €58.02 ($68.26). 670,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.68. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

