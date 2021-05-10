Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $573.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0901 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.25 or 0.01135049 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00108256 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000437 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

ZP is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.