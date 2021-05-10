Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Cardtronics posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardtronics.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CATM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cardtronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardtronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

CATM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,040. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. Cardtronics has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

In other news, Director Marc Terry sold 26,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,021,377.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aimie Marie Killeen sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $74,035.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,395 shares of company stock worth $1,519,465. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Cardtronics during the 4th quarter worth $286,000.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardtronics (CATM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.