Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.40 Million

Brokerages expect Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) to announce $65.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $68.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $291.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $301.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $342.75 million, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $355.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akumin.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akumin in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AKU traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,416. Akumin has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter valued at $4,181,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Akumin during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP boosted its position in Akumin by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 11,437,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,923 shares during the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The company provides various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures; and online medical bill payment services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akumin (AKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.