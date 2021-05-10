Zealium Tops One Day Volume of $89.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 10th. Zealium has a market cap of $68,277.83 and $89.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00031570 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.24 or 0.01610315 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,254,290 coins and its circulating supply is 16,254,290 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

