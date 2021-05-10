Tribe (TRIBE) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.96 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Tribe has a market cap of $409.07 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00084085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00064619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.39 or 0.00106118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.00784937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,020.53 or 0.08970575 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

