SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.45

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 6112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.59.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $153.18 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYUF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

