ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.90

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 163252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

