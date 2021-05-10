Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.88

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.88 and last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 71162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day moving average of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $95,030.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

