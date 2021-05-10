Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.96

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 90300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

NHYDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.98. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

