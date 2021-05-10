Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE EHC traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.58. 470,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,856. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $58.99 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

