Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Laboratory Co. of America (LH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE: LH) recently:

5/10/2021 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $300.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $300.00 to $320.00.

5/3/2021 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $278.00 to $312.00.

4/20/2021 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Laboratory Co. of America had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $280.00 to $300.00.

4/1/2021 – Laboratory Co. of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NYSE LH traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $277.08. 724,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,361. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.19 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,084 shares of company stock worth $2,118,774. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,229,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,866,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

