Insider Selling: Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) COO Sells 1,700 Shares of Stock

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LSI stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.40. 360,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,935. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,731 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,855,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 683,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 180,153 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.