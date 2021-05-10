Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Up 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00624557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 146% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01218222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.56 or 0.00732587 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

