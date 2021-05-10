Revain Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Billion (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Revain has traded up 79.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Revain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $15.42 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00084483 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00065008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00106420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $440.48 or 0.00791767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00052972 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,004.19 or 0.08995069 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain (REV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The official website for Revain is revain.org . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

