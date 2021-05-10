Zacks: Analysts Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.65). aTyr Pharma posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 236%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIFE. Oppenheimer raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Laidlaw began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.67. 266,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,063. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.17. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $1,552,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

