Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $891.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce sales of $891.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $887.40 million and the highest is $895.90 million. Plexus reported sales of $857.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.29. 192,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Plexus has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.30. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.65.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,344.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,816,869.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,417 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Plexus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Plexus by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 57,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Plexus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.