Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Price Tops $7.06

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $7.06 or 0.00012690 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $463,183.94 and $9,019.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $347.46 or 0.00624557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00065490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 146% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.63 or 0.00245599 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01218222 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00030020 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.56 or 0.00732587 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading



