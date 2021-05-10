agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.35

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.35 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 11226 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Truist started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

