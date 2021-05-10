Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.34 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.76. 1,513,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,246. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,843,421 shares of company stock worth $427,596,132. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

