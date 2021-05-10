$510.05 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce sales of $510.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $510.10 million and the lowest is $510.00 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $519.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on BGCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

BGCP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 2,228,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,996. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BGC Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BGC Partners by 13.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BGC Partners by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BGC Partners by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

