GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,538.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,538.47 ($20.10).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:GSK traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,351.80 ($17.66). The stock had a trading volume of 5,249,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,443,832. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,335.23. The company has a market capitalization of £68.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,199.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

