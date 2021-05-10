Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,760 ($101.38).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,900 ($103.21) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, insider Olivier Bohuon acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,316 ($82.52) per share, for a total transaction of £31,580 ($41,259.47). Also, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 12,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,453 ($84.31), for a total value of £800,559.18 ($1,045,935.69).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,432.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,915.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is 105.23%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

