HUSD (HUSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $332.57 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $699.95 million and $332.57 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00085620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00106743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.18 or 0.00792612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00053301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,056.10 or 0.09063199 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 700,952,574 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.