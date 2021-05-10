Neutron Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Neutron has a market cap of $356,297.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutron has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neutron alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010137 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Neutron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NTRNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neutron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.