Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Susan Wilkerson Sells 5,000 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
VECO traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $21.87. 495,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.42.
Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.
Veeco Instruments Company Profile
Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.
