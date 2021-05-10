Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Susan Wilkerson Sells 5,000 Shares

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VECO traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $21.87. 495,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.21. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.