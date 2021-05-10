Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells $278,250.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $278,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRTS traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $269.60. The company had a trading volume of 52,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,923. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $281.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.79 and its 200 day moving average is $224.31.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,062,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

